Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani today held a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



During the call, they discussed cooperation relations and ways to further strengthen them. They also touched on the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners. Additionally, they reviewed the situation in Syria and addressed several other topics of mutual concern.