Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan, Wife Jailed In Corruption Case

KABUL (Pajhwok): Former Pakistan Prime Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi sentenced on Friday to 14 and seven years in prison respectively in £190 million case, according to a report.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the order in a courtroom inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, where Imran had been detained for over one year, dawn reported.

The verdict was announced amid tight security outside jail. Following the verdict, Bushra Bibi was immediately arrested in the courtroom.

In addition to the prison sentences, the court imposed fines of Rs1 million on Imran and Rs500,000 on Bushra. If the fines are not paid, Imran Khan will serve an additional six months in prison, and Bushra Bibi will face an extra three months.

Following the verdict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership announced to challenge the conviction of Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the £190 million case, calling the decision politically motivated and vowing to appeal it in higher courts.

