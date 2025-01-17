Mazda Joins DOT Call To Action In National Roadway Safety Strategy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announces its partnership with the U.S. Department of (DOT), and other members of the transportation community, in support of the National Roadway Safety Strategy to reduce roadway fatalities.

In 2023, U.S. launched a Call to Action Campaign in support of its National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS), inviting partners to share how they are embracing the common goal of eliminating roadway fatalities. The Call to Action invites all Allies that can help create safer people, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer speeds, and better post-crash care to commit to specific, concrete actions to improve roadway safety.

"Mazda is proud to join the U.S. DOT in its goal to reduce roadway fatalities," said Tom Donnelly, MNAO president and CEO. "With the help of our dedicated engineers and designers, Mazda is working hard toward its goal of zero deaths resulting from our new vehicles by 2040."

Mazda's safety and driver assist features are engineered to help protect those in and around our vehicles.

Since 2024 model year, all new Mazda vehicles have included proven safety systems such as Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Automatic Emergency Braking as well as audible seat belt reminders for all seating positions as standard equipment. Additionally, Mazda plans to enable rear seat reminders in all 2025 model year vehicles, aimed to help alert caregivers from making the tragic mistake of accidentally leaving kids in a hot car.

Additionally, Mazda designs and tests our vehicles to the highest standards, earning more 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety than any other brand.

About the National Roadway Safety Strategy

The National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) outlines the Department's comprehensive approach to reversing the rise in traffic fatalities and serious injuries on the nation's highways, roads, and streets. The NRSS follows through on the Department's commitment to safety through priority actions that target the most significant and urgent problems in roadway safety. The NRSS's Call to Action invites every organization to participate in taking part and sharing how they will actively reduce deaths and injuries on America's Roadways, expand adoption of the NRSS's 5-pronged Safe System Approach and a zero fatalities vision, and transform how we as a nation think about road safety. More information on the NRSS and voluntary commitments from current Allies in Action can be found here .

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at mazdausa.

