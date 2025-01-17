AAP Govt Pushed Delhi Into 'Darkness Of Unemployment': Cong After Kejriwal's Request For Delhi Metro Discount

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) leader Abhay Dubey on Friday slammed the AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of pushing Delhi into the "darkness of unemployment" and failing to fulfill his past promises.

This statement comes after Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a 50 per cent discount to students travelling on the Delhi Metro.

Talking with IANS, Dubey questioned Kejriwal's governance, stating,“What are you saying, Arvind Kejriwal? You have pushed Delhi into the darkness of unemployment. Look at the employment exchange you've opened. You'll see how many unemployed people are still waiting. There are 16-17 lakh live registrations of unemployed people, and the unregistered numbers are in the lakhs. You've created this situation, so worry about it and provide employment opportunities.”

Dubey also took a swipe at the Delhi government's unfulfilled promises, saying,“When you announce something, the people of Delhi are asking: How many of the old announcements were fulfilled?”

Further criticising AAP, Dubey accused the party of politicising the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai to gain Muslim votes ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

He referenced a statement made by Congress leader Imran Masood, saying,“We do not want to politicise this, but we ask Kejriwal, for eleven years you've taken care of the Muslim community. If you really did, then whose interests were you serving? The elite class, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Baba Siddique? The BJP may have links with criminals, but when riots were happening in Delhi, where was Kejriwal? As Chief Minister, was it not your responsibility to come and sit on the streets?”

Dubey also questioned Kejriwal's response during the Delhi riots and the misinformation spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When communities were being locked down and lies spread about COVID, where were your MLAs? You want to know about the Quran, but the people of Delhi want to know about your failure to address unemployment. You're only interested in votes, especially from the Muslim community. This is shameful,” he added.

This comes after the Congress MP Imran Masood criticised Kejriwal, saying,“It's surprising that Kejriwal, who didn't express concern for Delhi's Muslims over the last 10 years, is now suddenly concerned about Muslims in Mumbai. At least he's concerned about Muslims outside Delhi.”

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, a three-way contest is expected between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. While Congress ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, it has suffered significant setbacks in the last two elections, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight.