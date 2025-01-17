Rhode Island School Fair Celebrates Growing Momentum For Education Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Rhode Island will gather at the Providence School Fair to explore more than 40 K–12 educational options, from traditional public and public charter to independent choices. Hosted by Rhode Island Families for School Choice, the event, runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Traditional public, public charter, and independent schools will share their offerings with families at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet, along with family fun activities like face painting, a balloon artist, and refreshments. Awards for a middle school art contest and a performance of the National School Choice Week dance by Valiant Arts will round out the programming. The event is expected to welcome over 500 attendees seeking resources and support to make the best decisions for their children's education.

"School choice is something our children both need and deserve. Rhode Island's charter and private school options are worth families' exploring, and the families I talk to want even more options to choose from," said Niyoka Powell, coalition chair and director of Rhode Island Families for School Choice, the event organizer. "Every child deserves an educational environment where they can thrive."

The event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Week, which will include over 27,000 events and activities nationwide aimed at celebrating and raising awareness of educational opportunities for families.

Rhode Island Families for School Choice seeks to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student.

Location Details:

Rhodes on the Pawtuxet is located at 60 Rhodes Pl, Cranston, RI 02905. The event will take place in the Rhodes Ballroom.

For more information or to RSVP, visit rischoolfair.

