Imran Khan And Bushra Bibi Sentenced In £190 Million Case: A Landmark Verdict

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In a significant development, the Accountability Court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to 14 years and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in the £190 million corruption case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the long-awaited decision during a hearing at Adiala Jail.
Bushra Bibi Arrested in Courtroom
Following the verdict, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody directly from the courtroom. The decision had been reserved for 30 days before being delivered today. Al-Qadir Trust Seized by the State
As per the court's ruling, Al-Qadir University and Al-Qadir Trust have been placed under government control. The assets associated with the trust have been confiscated by the state. Fines Imposed on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi
Imran Khan has been fined Rs. 1 million and will face an additional six months of imprisonment if the fine is not paid. Similarly, Bushra Bibi was fined Rs. 500,000 for aiding the alleged crime, with a three-month additional sentence in case of non-payment. Preceding the Verdict
Earlier in the day, Judge Nasir Javed Rana, accompanied by members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution team, arrived at Adiala Jail to deliver the verdict. The high-profile hearing saw the presence of PTI leaders, family members, and media representatives.
Also Read: Death Toll Rises in Kurram Convoy Attack: Two Security Personnel, Three Drivers Killed
Security measures were exceptionally tight, with elite commandos deployed outside the jail. All vehicles near the premises were removed, and media personnel were allowed access under strict supervision. Legal Teams React
Speaking to the media before the verdict, PTI leader Barrister Gohar expressed optimism, stating, "If justice prevails, Imran Khan will walk free." However, Salman Akram Raja, a senior lawyer, criticized the authorities for barring him from entering the courtroom, labeling it as "unfair treatment." Prolonged Delays in the Case
The verdict in the £190 million corruption reference had been reserved since December 18, 2023, and its announcement was postponed four times before today. The case involved allegations of misuse of public funds, where penalties owed by a private housing society were adjusted against public money, causing losses to the national exchequer. Implications of the Verdict
With 35 witnesses presented and 24 excluded, the case highlighted the alleged misappropriation of funds and manipulation within the federal cabinet. Key accused individuals, including Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Farhat Shahzadi (commonly known as Gogi), remain fugitives.
MENAFN17012025000189011041ID1109100959
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.