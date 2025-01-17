Imran Khan And Bushra Bibi Sentenced In £190 Million Case: A Landmark Verdict

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a significant development, the Accountability Court has sentenced former Prime Imran Khan to 14 years and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in the £190 million case. Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the long-awaited decision during a hearing at Adiala Jail.

Bushra Bibi Arrested in Courtroom

Following the verdict, Bushra Bibi was taken into custody directly from the courtroom. The decision had been reserved for 30 days before being delivered today.

As per the court's ruling, Al-Qadir University and Al-Qadir Trust have been placed under government control. The assets associated with the trust have been confiscated by the state.

Imran Khan has been fined Rs. 1 million and will face an additional six months of imprisonment if the fine is not paid. Similarly, Bushra Bibi was fined Rs. 500,000 for aiding the alleged crime, with a three-month additional sentence in case of non-payment.

Earlier in the day, Judge Nasir Javed Rana, accompanied by members of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution team, arrived at Adiala Jail to deliver the verdict. The high-profile hearing saw the presence of PTI leaders, family members, and media representatives.

Also Read: Death Toll Rises in Kurram Convoy Attack: Two Security Personnel, Three Drivers Killed

Security measures were exceptionally tight, with elite commandos deployed outside the jail. All vehicles near the premises were removed, and media personnel were allowed access under strict supervision.

Speaking to the media before the verdict, PTI leader Barrister Gohar expressed optimism, stating, "If justice prevails, Imran Khan will walk free." However, Salman Akram Raja, a senior lawyer, criticized the authorities for barring him from entering the courtroom, labeling it as "unfair treatment."

The verdict in the £190 million corruption reference had been reserved since December 18, 2023, and its announcement was postponed four times before today. The case involved allegations of misuse of public funds, where penalties owed by a private housing society were adjusted against public money, causing losses to the national exchequer.

With 35 witnesses presented and 24 excluded, the case highlighted the alleged misappropriation of funds and manipulation within the federal cabinet. Key accused individuals, including Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, and Farhat Shahzadi (commonly known as Gogi), remain fugitives.