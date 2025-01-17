Egyptian FM Stresses Importance Of Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty emphasized, on Friday, the importance of implementing all the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement on the specified dates.

According to a statement by the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs, this came during a phone call between Abdelatty with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

During the phone call, the discussion focused on the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the exchange of hostages and detainees.

Abdelatty underscored the necessity of intensified international efforts to rebuild Gaza and rehabilitate its infrastructure, and highlighted Egypt's extensive efforts, in coordination with Qatar and the US, to mediate the ceasefire agreement and facilitate the exchange of hostages and detainees.

The Egyptian minister stressed the urgency of expanding the delivery of humanitarian aid across Gaza in the coming phase to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the area.

On his part, the Italian Foreign Minister welcomed the progress achieved, praising Egypt's pivotal role and relentless efforts, which directly contributed to securing the ceasefire agreement. (end)

aff







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109100915