Aggregates Market , 52% Of Growth To Originate From APAC, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Application (Concrete, Road base and coverings, and Others), Product (Crushed stone, Sand and gravel, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi SpA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat, Vulcan Materials Co., Adbri Ltd., and Carmeuse Coordination Center SA Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

APAC

-

APAC is estimated to contribute

52%. To the growth of the global market.

The Aggregates Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The APAC aggregates market is experiencing growth due to the rising construction projects in countries like China, India, and Japan. In China, the market growth is moderate due to environmental regulations limiting the emission of gases like nitrogen oxide and carbon dioxide during cement production. However, China and India are adopting alternative fuels, such as hydroelectric power, to produce cement, boosting the demand for aggregates. Natural gravel and crushed stone are popular in countries like India and China, with India traditionally using gravel for constructing notable structures.

For more insights on APAC's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries -

Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Concrete

1.2 Road base and coverings 1.3 Others



2.1 Crushed stone

2.2 Sand and gravel 2.3 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

CountryUS, China, India, Germany, and France

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The aggregates market encompasses various types of materials used in construction applications, including sand, gravel, granite, and crushed stones. Sand, derived from disintegrated rocks, is a crucial component in construction, providing strength and enhancing the properties of concrete and asphalt. Coarse sand, river sand, manufactured sand, and m-sand are common types. M-sand, obtained from crushed hard granite stones, is increasingly used as a substitute for river sand. Coarse sand is utilized in the production of ready-mix concrete, while river sand is widely employed for concreting and plastering. Crushed stones are essential for constructing railroads, airports, highways, buildings, factories, and water and sewage systems. Gravel aggregates, derived from quarried rock sifting and natural stone crushing, are cost-effective alternatives to granite aggregates. They are used in concretes, foundations, and reinforced concrete products. The demand for these aggregates, particularly in the concrete segment, is expected to drive the growth of the global aggregates market.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

The aggregates market encompasses a wide range of minerals including crushed stone, sand, gravel, cement, concrete manufacturing materials, and natural sediments. These essential raw materials play a crucial role in the development of transport infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies. Applications span across various sectors such as roadway, railway, new infrastructure projects, and industrial construction. Aggregates are integral to the production of concrete blocks, pipes, bricks, high-rise buildings, and composite materials. They serve as foundation materials for highways, railroads, airport runways, and parking lots. Additionally, they are used in water filtration and purification systems, as well as soil erosion control. Natural sediments like sand, gravel, and crushed stone are extracted through drilling, blasting, or quarrying. Limestone and granite are popular choices for their durability and versatility. Aggregates' economic significance is reflected in their correlation with a country's GDP growth. The market's demand is driven by the increasing need for infrastructure development and urbanization.

Market Overview

The aggregates market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for transport infrastructure development in emerging economies. Cement, concrete manufacturing, railway ballast, road base & coverings, crushed stone, sand, and gravel are among the key raw materials driving this growth. The GDP of these economies is expanding, leading to an increase in infrastructure projects, including high-rise buildings, airports, highways, railroads, and parking lots. Natural sediments such as sand, gravel, and crushed stone are extracted through various methods like drilling, blasting, and quarrying. Composite materials and natural sediments like granite and limestone are also used as foundation materials. Infrastructure problems caused by urbanization and industrialization are driving the need for infrastructure development. The United Nations and World Bank are investing in new infrastructure projects to address these issues. The application segments for aggregates include roadway and railway. The use of aggregates extends beyond infrastructure projects to include applications in composite materials, natural sand, water filtration, and purification. The construction materials industry is also experiencing digital transformation, with companies investing in high-quality products and efficient manufacturing processes. The market is facing challenges such as inflation, volatility in prices, transportation cost, and interest rates. The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the market, leading to supply chain disruptions and increased shipping costs. Despite these challenges, major aggregate producers are adapting to the changing market conditions and exploring new transportation modes like trucks, trains, and ships to meet the growing demand.

Start exploring market insights by

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio