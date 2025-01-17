Gift Card Market Size To Increase By USD 1.33 Trillion Between 2024 To 2029, Market Segmentation By Type, Distribution Channel, Geography , Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 Fastest growing segment:

E-gift cards have become a popular and convenient gifting solution in the retail industry. Their evolution has been driven by digitalization and the need for enhanced versatility and flexibility. E-gift cards are delivered instantly via email, eliminating logistical barriers and serving as a suitable last-minute gifting option. In the corporate sector, they have gained traction as efficient and cost-effective alternatives to traditional physical gift cards. Vendors benefit from their financial viability and ease of integration with core products and services. The elimination of printing costs and logistical challenges increases operational efficiencies. The e-gift card market is expected to grow significantly due to these advantages, with the corporate segment leading the way during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Prepaid gift cards have revolutionized the way we express love, gratitude, and appreciation. These cards allow the recipient to receive a specified amount of money that can be used for payment at various stores, websites, restaurants, and retail establishments, both online and offline. The convenience of gift cards has made them a popular choice among consumers, especially younger generations, for gifting and e-commerce transactions. Businesses increasingly use gift cards as a marketing tool and customer loyalty program. Strategic alliances between brands and card issuers have expanded the reach of these cards, making them accessible at an ever-increasing number of outlets. The digital age has given rise to virtual cards, mobile gift cards, and e-gifting, making it easier than ever to send a thoughtful gift. Gift cards are more than just a means of payment; they are a symbol of thoughtfulness and consideration. Whether it's for a birthday, anniversary, or just to show someone you care, a gift card is a simple yet effective way to bring a smile to someone's face. So, whether you're a consumer looking to make a purchase or a business looking to reward your customers, gift cards are an excellent choice.

Market Overview

Gift cards have revolutionized the way we express love, gratitude, and appreciation. Prepaid cards loaded with a specific amount of money have become a popular payment method for various stores, websites, restaurants, and businesses. Consumers can purchase and gift these cards for birthdays, holidays, and special occasions, providing convenience for both the giver and recipient. Digital gifting options have gained popularity among younger generations like Millennials and Gen Z, who prefer cashless transactions and practical, customizable, and environmentally friendly gifts. The retail sectors, including travel companies, OTT platforms, content platforms, and hospitality, have embraced digital gift cards as a marketing tool and customer loyalty program. Impacting factors include loyalty programs, customer behavior, internet accessibility, online shoppers, and the growing popularity of mobile wallets and digital platforms. Market participants include retailer or brand stores, other businesses, corporate clients, and individual users. Tax-advantage cards, E gifting, M commerce, and E commerce have also joined the fray, with strategic alliances between FinTechs, PayTechs, and payment methods shaping the customer journey in both physical and online retail spaces.

