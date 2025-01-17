Arvind Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Discount For Students In Delhi Metro

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Chief Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow a 50 per cent discount to students travelling the Delhi Metro.

In a letter to PM Modi, Kejriwal said that both the Centre and the Delhi should share the burden of the Metro services as a result.

In the letter, which was posted on social media, Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, "I am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the school and college students of Delhi. Students of Delhi largely depend on the Metro to reach their school or college. To reduce the financial burden on students, I propose to provide 50 per cent concessions to students in Delhi Metro."

He further wrote, "Delhi Metro is a 50:50 collaboration project between Delhi government and Central government. Therefore, the expenditure on this should be borne half by the Delhi government and the Central government."

Kejriwal further said that the AAP is planning to make bus travel free for students. "From our side, we are planning to make bus travel completely free for students. I sincerely hope that you will agree with this proposal."

The letter comes days ahead of the upcoming Assembly election in Delhi.

The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set to take place on February 5, and the counting is scheduled for February 8.

The AAP, BJP and the Congress are fighting a bitter battle in the national capital. All three parties are making several promises to Delhiites.

Congress on January 16 said it would give Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration kits, and free electricity up to 300 units to the city residents if voted to power in Delhi. It has also announced 'Pyari Didi Yojana', promising a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi.

The AAP, seeking a straight third term to power, has promised free healthcare for all senior citizens, monthly assistance of Rs 18,000 to priests in temples and granthis in gurudwaras, Mahila Samman Yojana and existing welfare schemes.

The BJP has been promising continuing welfare and subsidy schemes and providing up to 300 free units of electricity for households and up to 500 free power units for religious places, free bus rides for students and senior citizens, monthly financial aid scheme for women.