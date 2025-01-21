Ahmed al-Sharaa praises Trump, seeks stronger US-Syria relations

(MENAFN) Ahmed al-Sharaa, the newly appointed leader of Syria’s administration, extended his congratulations to US President Donald on Monday following his inauguration.



In an official statement, al-Sharaa expressed optimism about Trump’s leadership, saying, “We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region.” He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing the region and highlighted his administration’s willingness to work with the United States.



Al-Sharaa also underscored his commitment to fostering improved bilateral relations with the US, describing them as essential for building mutual trust and cooperation. He voiced hope for stronger ties grounded in “dialogue and understanding.”



This statement comes during a significant shift in Syria’s political landscape. Bashar Assad, who had ruled the country for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime forces successfully took control of Damascus on December 8. This event ended the Baath Party’s decades-long rule, which had begun in 1963, and paved the way for the establishment of a new administration under al-Sharaa’s leadership.

MENAFN21012025000045016755ID1109110973