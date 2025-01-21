Trump's inaugural address largely ignores global issues, omits Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) In his inaugural address, US President Donald barely addressed global matters and failed to mention Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Andriy Dobriansky, the head of the Ukrainian Congressional Committee of America in New York, highlighted this omission in a statement to Ukrinform.



The expert noted that “we have heard almost nothing about the international policy of the new president” except for his claim that America aims to be the top nation globally, and the “Biden administration allocated funds to safeguard foreign borders” rather than its own.



“Trump did not bring up Ukraine or the ongoing conflict in Europe. He mentioned Panama and the Gulf of Mexico, suggesting the latter be renamed the Gulf of America,” Dobriansky remarked, emphasizing that the new president is prioritizing Panama and Greenland in order to ensure his name "is included in historical records."



The UCC of America's representative also pointed out that “Trump criticized Biden in his speech, stating that his administration had done nothing.”



