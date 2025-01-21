Study: 67% Of Gen Zs Want To Take Charge Of Their Health But Face Gaps In Communication

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Gen Zs are the newest generation of consumers. Not in the future, right now. They're undergoing an independence shift and becoming responsible for their own healthcare for the first time.



Raised on the lightning speed of the internet and forged in the fires of a global pandemic, their sense of health invincibility – characteristic of the young – has been stripped away.



That's why it is no surprise that Gen Zs are very concerned with their physical (56%) and mental health (57%) and are therefore also prioritizing both mental (59%) and physical (59%) health. However, while 67% of Gen Z report feeling positive about taking charge of their health, they also say they face barriers such as cost, communication gaps, and misinformation. Forty-six percent of Gen Z say they find it challenging to get enough time and attention from healthcare providers.



This comes from a new study by Burson titled“Gen Z: Calling for Healthcare Connection and Change." The global study was based on Gen Z adults (aged 18-27) across 10 countries.



The study also found that Gen Zs value connection and in-person care. Despite being known as the digitally native generation, Gen Z is skeptical of online health information and even telehealth appointments. In fact, eight in 10 Gen Zs say they've encountered false or misleading health information online and more than 60% say prioritizing in-person visits over virtual ones is important to feeling respected by healthcare providers.



Earlier and more genuine communications may help to connect with this engaged and ready audience and increase trust as Gen Z progress through life, said Burson. Identifying and counteracting false or misleading information is just one arena that companies can address across all therapeutic areas.



While many say they feel a sense of independence (34%) and confidence (29%) when taking charge of their healthcare, a significant portion said they experience stress (26%), feel overwhelmed (21%) and are even afraid (21%).



Gen Zs also acknowledge a role for healthcare companies in their wellness journey. They're ready and eager to listen to trusted sources of information with proactive and educational communications. Fifty-five percent of Gen Z say that they believe pharmaceutical companies may be able to meet these needs.



Saying that, frustration with both public and private healthcare systems is widespread globally. While this is consistent across generations, it's particularly prevalent among Gen Z as they traverse a complex, changing provider landscape for the first time. Gen Zs say they find cost (43%) and communication between doctors (43%) the most challenging aspects of healthcare. Thirty-eight percent have even said they have declined healthcare or opted not to see a doctor due to cost. Forty-six percent say they've communicated with a healthcare professional about their health within the last year.



“Gen Z isn't the future of healthcare - they're the present, so now is the time to create a meaningful dialogue that can empower them as newly independent health consumers,” said Brenna Terry, global healthcare client leader, Burson.“Our research confirms that there is a considerable opportunity for healthcare companies and communicators to connect with this digitally native, values-driven generation. With our new insights about Gen Z's needs and interest in action, we can build trust, drive collaboration and shape a more satisfying healthcare experience for them.”



In addition to the global survey, the report includes believability findings from Decipher Health that analyzed a select set of the survey's findings affecting Gen Z audiences. Its AI solution forecasted very high believability scores relative to the survey. For example, the traditional survey found that misinformation is pervasive in Gen Z spaces online, particularly on social media. This had a 92% believability score on Decipher Health, indicating that the simulated Gen Z population agreed with this fact or found it believable.



When extended to Millennials and Gen X, Decipher Health revealed equally high scores (91% and 89% respectively), demonstrating that Gen Z has similar concerns to audiences that are regularly addressed by the healthcare industry.



“With Decipher Health, we were able to complement our traditional research methods to provide additional confidence about our Gen Z insights,” said Vicky Lewko, global head, digital health, Burson.“This new capability gives us a way to efficiently design communications that resonate with Gen Z audiences and beyond – taking the guesswork out of content and conducting always-on testing that allows us to go to market faster than ever before.”

