Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police Recovers Old Sword From Actor’S House

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan continues to recover from his stab wounds, new developments seem to take place in parallel. The Mumbai have recovered another melee weapon from the actor's residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

The cops recovered an old sword from the actor's house, it is unclear if it is a part of the actor's ancestral property. Safi, who belongs to the lineage of Nawabs, is the owner of many antique and priced possessions including the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.

Saif was reportedly attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh's room.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger.

The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

At the time of the incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh's room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

The actor is currently said to be stable and recovering well.