Torram's Pre-Seed Closure Paves The Way For Institutional-Grade Defi On Bitcoin

Torram , a Web2.5 infrastructure company, has announced the successful closure of its $710,000 pre-seed funding round in early December 2024. The company is focused on developing institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure directly on Bitcoin, positioning itself as a key enabler of innovation in the evolving ecosystem.

The funding round included participation from prominent investors such as Draper Associates, Blockchain Founders Fund, Boost VC, Side Door Ventures, Deep Ventures, MH Ventures, Silvermine Capital, and Trive Digital.

Building Institutional DeFi on Bitcoin

Every day, billions of dollars move between institutions on invisible financial infrastructure. Torram's mission is to replicate that seamless reliability within DeFi. By developing advanced enablement technology, Torram empowers companies to build robust Bitcoin-native applications while enabling institutions to leverage Bitcoin as a secure settlement layer for financial transactions.

Torram's Bitcoin-native toolkit will include:



Decentralized Oracle Network: Real-time, secure data feeds for institutional use, enabling high-stakes operations. Imagine financial data stored on Bitcoin blockchain using Bitcoin as a settlement layer for fixed income transactions.

Decentralized Indexer Network: Comprehensive indexing for Bitcoin's ecosystem, empowering developers to query blockchain data and build applications. Similar to a search engine for data stored on Bitcoin; organized and easily accessible. With Torram's indexers, developers can easily find the data they need. Decentralized APIs: Standardized tools for seamless data integration, bridging traditional finance (TradFi) with decentralized networks.

Ecosystem Traction and Market Opportunity

Torram reports strong interest in its technology, with over 40 projects awaiting integration. This underscores the rising demand for reliable infrastructure as Bitcoin continues to expand its role in global finance.

Bitcoin's market cap surpassed $2 trillion in December 2024, reflecting its growing significance. As institutional interest in blockchain technology reaches new heights, the need for scalable solutions tailored to financial institutions has never been greater.

About Torram

Torram is a Web2.5 infrastructure company dedicated to building Bitcoin-native technology that powers institutional-grade decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world asset tokenization directly on Bitcoin's base layer. This critical infrastructure on Bitcoin will enable financial institutions and developers to create robust applications that will power the future of finance.

