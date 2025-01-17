Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Meeting Strengthens Strategic Partnership

On January 17, Baku hosted the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia, co-chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Azernews reports.

The session commenced with a one-on-one meeting between the heads of government, where current bilateral issues were discussed. The talks then expanded to include delegations from both sides.

During the meeting, Ali Asadov congratulated Irakli Kobakhidze on his reappointment as Prime Minister of Georgia and the formation of a new government. He reiterated that developing relations with Georgia remains one of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, noting that their strategic partnership has reached a qualitatively new stage.

Key highlights from the discussions included:



Mutual Support: Both nations emphasized their shared commitment to supporting each other's territorial integrity and continuing collaboration within international organizations.

Economic Cooperation: Georgia was acknowledged as one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners. Discussions also reviewed opportunities to boost mutual investments, with Azerbaijan recognized as the largest investor in Georgia.

Energy and Transport Projects: The meeting spotlighted major joint projects, including SOCAR's activities in Georgia, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the newly initiated green energy bridge to Europe. Progress in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was praised, with its cargo capacity increased to 5 million tons annually, alongside plans to expand the Baku International Sea Trade Port's capacity from 15 million to 25 million tons per year. Agriculture and Humanitarian Fields: Both sides expressed satisfaction with cooperation in agriculture, plant protection, and veterinary medicine. Additionally, cultural and educational exchanges were emphasized, including the construction of the new Tbilisi State Azerbaijan Drama Theater.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the protocol of the 10th intergovernmental meeting by the two prime ministers. Other key agreements included:



A Memorandum of Understanding on consular cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding on maritime transport between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. A Protocol of Intent on environmental cooperation between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

This meeting underlines the deepening Azerbaijan-Georgia strategic partnership and paves the way for expanded collaboration across multiple sectors.