The New Panama Railroad Could Cross The Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's railway system is taking a crucial step in its modernization. With the recent technical advisory contract signed between the National Railway Secretariat of Panama and the American company AECOM USA, progress is being made in updating the Master Plan for the Panama-David-Frontera Train.

This ambitious infrastructure project will not only improve the country's internal connectivity, but is also emerging as a key pillar for Panama's economic and social development.

One of the most strategic elements of the project is the inclusion of Panama Pacifico in the railway route. This area has established itself as a hub for economic and logistics development, thanks to its modern airport, which serves both passengers and cargo, and its proximity to the port of Balboa. With the railway integrated into this multimodal complex, Panama Pacifico will further consolidate itself as a first-rate logistics hub.

The direct connection to the metro and the main access roads will facilitate an agile flow of people and goods, boosting the country's competitiveness in global trade.



This node will not only simplify the transportation of goods, but will also be a key point for public transportation, connecting residents and travelers with the City of Health and other areas of the capital. **Panama Pacific** is projected as an epicenter of development, benefiting the national economy and improving the mobility of Panamanians.

One of the highlights of the Master Plan is the consideration of alternatives for crossing the Panama Canal.

According to statements made by Henry Faarup, Secretary of the Railroad, during the signing of the $2.2 million technical advisory contract with the American company AECOM USA, for the review and update of the Master Plan of the Panama-David-Border Train, two options are being evaluated: an exclusive bridge for the railroad or a separate tunnel. This phase of the project will represent a major engineering challenge, but it is crucial to guarantee the continuity of the railroad service and connect both coasts of the country, without interfering with the operations of the Canal, a vital artery for international trade.

With this approach, the project not only seeks to improve Panama's transportation infrastructure, but also to ensure that the development of the railway is in full harmony with the country's commercial and logistical needs, maintaining the Canal as a strategic priority for global trade.