Azerbaijan's AFAQ Project Trains 834 Female Farmers And Supports 286 With Equipment

In 2024, as part of the "Agriculturally Active Azerbaijani Women" (AFAQ) project, training sessions were held for 378 female farmers from 14 regions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the of Agriculture.

The trainings covered topics such as poultry farming, animal husbandry, seedling cultivation, food hygiene, and business practices.

A total of 100 farmers, including 11 from Agjabedi, 6 from Agsu, 10 from Barda, 10 from Ganja, 8 from Ismayilli, 9 from Kurdamir, 5 from Sheki, 6 from Tartar, 21 from Tovuz, and 14 from Zangilan, received support with equipment and resources in agriculture, beekeeping, animal husbandry, and poultry farming.

Last year, the farms of 65 farmers from Agjabedi, Agsu, Baku, Lankaran, Barda, Kurdamir, Zangilan, Tovuz, and Ganja were inspected. Additionally, 64 farms that had previously received equipment in earlier years were monitored in Agdam, Tartar, Goygol, Barda, and Beylagan.

In total, 338 farms were assessed under the AFAQ project, with 834 women farmers trained and 286 women across 26 regions supported with the necessary equipment and resources.

AFAQ is a project of the Ministry's "Agricultural Procurement and Supply" OJSC, implemented with the support of "PASHA Holding" LLC.