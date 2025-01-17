Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A vehicle in the convoy of National conference president and former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah met with an accident near Dausa, Rajasthan en route to Ajmer Dargah.
Abdullah, who was traveling by road under Delhi Police escort, is safe.
According to reports, the incident occurred when a car escorting Abdullah hit a blue bull (Neel Gai) on the highway.
The impact caused both front airbags of the vehicle to deploy.
Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries in the accident, and the convoy continued its journey after necessary checks.
