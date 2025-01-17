عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan

Farooq Abdullah's Convoy Vehicle Meets With Accident In Rajasthan


1/17/2025 8:14:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A vehicle in the convoy of National conference president and former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Dr Farooq Abdullah met with an accident near Dausa, Rajasthan en route to Ajmer Dargah.

Abdullah, who was traveling by road under Delhi Police escort, is safe.

ADVERTISEMENT


According to reports, the incident occurred when a car escorting Abdullah hit a blue bull (Neel Gai) on the highway.

ADVERTISEMENT


The impact caused both front airbags of the vehicle to deploy.


Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries in the accident, and the convoy continued its journey after necessary checks.

Read Also Doors Of Secretariat, Other Power Corridors Open For People: Farooq Abdullah J&K's Electricity Given To Rajasthan, UP By LG: Dr Farooq

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN17012025000215011059ID1109101374


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search