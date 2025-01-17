Shooting Of Feature Film 44 Continues
Laman Ismayilova
With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry the shooting of the feature film titled
"44," dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, is continuing,
The film depicts the historical path to victory during the
44-day Patriotic War with the lead roles played by Azerbaijan's
talented actor Ibrahim Chingiz and well-known Turkish actress Özge
Gürel.
The film cast also includes professional actors such as Azer
Atakishiyev, Elnur Najafli, Ali Tarlan, Ilqar Musayev, Ismayil
Karimov, Mehriban Zaki, Nadir Rustamli, and Turkay Jafarli.
Filming is taking place not only in Baku but also in various
regions including Aghdam, Jabrail, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut,
Khankandi, Khojavend, Shusha, and others.
