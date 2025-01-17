عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shooting Of Feature Film 44 Continues

Shooting Of Feature Film 44 Continues


1/17/2025 8:11:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry the shooting of the feature film titled "44," dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, is continuing, Azernews reports.

The film depicts the historical path to victory during the 44-day Patriotic War with the lead roles played by Azerbaijan's talented actor Ibrahim Chingiz and well-known Turkish actress Özge Gürel.

The film cast also includes professional actors such as Azer Atakishiyev, Elnur Najafli, Ali Tarlan, Ilqar Musayev, Ismayil Karimov, Mehriban Zaki, Nadir Rustamli, and Turkay Jafarli.

Filming is taking place not only in Baku but also in various regions including Aghdam, Jabrail, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankandi, Khojavend, Shusha, and others.

MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109101353


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search