Shooting Of Feature Film 44 Continues

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture the shooting of the feature titled "44," dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, is continuing, Azernews reports.

The film depicts the historical path to victory during the 44-day Patriotic War with the lead roles played by Azerbaijan's talented Ibrahim Chingiz and well-known Turkish Özge Gürel.

The film cast also includes professional actors such as Azer Atakishiyev, Elnur Najafli, Ali Tarlan, Ilqar Musayev, Ismayil Karimov, Mehriban Zaki, Nadir Rustamli, and Turkay Jafarli.

Filming is taking place not only in Baku but also in various regions including Aghdam, Jabrail, Fuzuli, Ganja, Hadrut, Khankandi, Khojavend, Shusha, and others.