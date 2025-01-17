2025 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup Wraps Up In Shahdag
Shahdag tourism Complex has hosted the 2025 ISMF Ski
Mountaineering World Cup, Azernews reports.
The competition featured thrilling Individual races for both
male and female competitors.
In the women's event, Axelle Gachet-Mollaret (France) took the
lead, finishing just ahead of her compatriot Emily Harrop, who
claimed the second position. Austrian skier Johanna Hiemer secured
third place.
In the men's competition, Remi Bonnet (Sweden) triumphed after
an intense contest for the top spot. French skiers Samuel Equy and
Thibault Anselmet finished in a tie for second and third places,
respectively.
During the awards ceremony, Secretary General of the
International Ski Mountaineering Federation Jordi Canals Fontan
expressed his appreciation to President of the Azerbaijan Winter
Sports Federation Fuad Naghiyev for the outstanding organization of
the Ski Mountaineering World Cup and the warm hospitality
provided.
The 2025 ISMF Ski Mountaineering World Cup, which serves as a
qualifying event for the 2026 Winter Olympics, where ski
mountaineering will be featured for the first time-attracted around
130 competitors from 26 nations.
