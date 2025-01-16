Kyiv Customs Office Prevents Sanctioned Iranian-Made Rubber From Entering Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv Office has uncovered a scheme to illegally synthetic rubber by an Iranian company, which is under the U.S. sanctions and has an office in Moscow.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Customs Service on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

When importing the goods into Ukraine, the dealers forged the origin of goods as Turkish.

During a customs inspection of two batches of goods declared as polybutadiene rubber with Türkiye as a country of origin, customs officers noticed the country code of the manufacturer, IR (Iran), on the pallets with briquetted rubber, and a corresponding barcode on the thermal film, which the goods were directly wrapped in.

In the international commodity coding system, this barcode is registered to a company from the Islamic Republic of Iran that produces various petrochemical products, including synthetic rubber. Production facilities are concentrated directly in Iran, while the office is located in Moscow.

The company has been affected by the U.S. sanctions due to its ties to the Iranian government and involvement in activities that pose a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

The customs officers drew up protocols on the violation of customs regulations according to Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine (providing the forged documents with regard to the goods' country of origin for customs clearance).

Additionally, they sent a report to law enforcement agencies on a criminal offence under Part 1, Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (smuggling of goods).

The rubber shipments with a total weight of 43 tonnes worth UAH 12.7 million have been temporarily seized.

Photo: Ukrainian State Customs Service