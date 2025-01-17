Letter To Editor Remembering The Postman's Legacy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Once, the postman was a cherished figure in every household. His khaki uniform, the familiar bicycle bell, and the satchel brimming with letters held a promise of connection, emotion, and anticipation. Today, the internet has all but erased his footsteps, replacing handwritten letters with instant messages and emails. In this digital age, we've gained speed, but have we lost something profound in the process?

There was a time when the postman's arrival brought joy and excitement. A letter from a loved one carried more than words-it held the essence of the sender. The paper bore the warmth of their hands, the ink flowed with emotions, and the envelope often carried the faint scent of a distant place. Writing a letter was a ritual where every stroke of the pen reflected thought and feeling. Waiting for a letter was an exercise in patience, and its arrival was a moment to savor.

Today, emails and messages deliver information faster than the postman ever could. But in this quest for efficiency, we've traded depth for brevity. A message, sent and read within seconds, pales in comparison to the deliberate effort of crafting a letter-one that could be folded and kept under a pillow, re-read on lonely nights, or rediscovered years later. Can a text message ever evoke such sentiment?

The postman was more than a messenger; he was a silent witness to life's many stories. He delivered love letters, official notices, and postcards-each envelope carrying a story waiting to unfold. His visits were moments of connection, a break from the monotony of daily life. Families would gather, eager to see what he brought, making his role deeply emotional, tying people together across miles and memories.

As the world hurtles forward, there is a growing yearning to bring back the charm of handwritten letters. Writing a letter requires time and effort-a gesture of love and care. Rediscovering this art can teach us to pause, reflect, and express ourselves beyond the limits of a keyboard.

Let us honor the postman's legacy by embracing the timeless art of letter writing. In doing so, we not only keep a beautiful tradition alive but also reclaim a sense of connection that the digital age has diminished.

Dr. Rizwan Rumi

Srinagar