Local Industry Pivotal In Boosting Economy, Employment Generation: Dy CM

“The role of local industrial sector is of significant importance in ensuring that the economy of a particular area gets the necessary boost and the present is committed to ensure its proper growth by way of various interventions and industry friendly schemes” the Deputy Chief maintained.

The Deputy Chief Minister was interacting with the officers during his visit to Jammu & Kashmir Industries (JKI) showroom at Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu today.

Managing Director JK Industries, Vikram Gupta and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The visit highlights the government's on-going commitment towards promoting local industries and encourage the growth of indigenous and traditional products.

During the visit, Surinder Choudhary inspected various stalls showcasing an array of products manufactured by JKI, related to renowned mulberry silk and local wool, which are integral to the region's cultural heritage and hold a special place in textile heritage as well.

While appreciating the quality and originality of the products on display, the Deputy Chief Minister commended JKI for its efforts in preserving the traditional skill especially those related to world famous Kashmiri mulberry silk.“In-order to make the products of JKI more competitive, the management should focus on marketing of these products in a more scientific and rigorous manner” he added. He emphasised upon quality and design up-gradation as per current market demands at national and international level.

“We are committed towards supporting the local industries to boost the economy and subsequently generate employment avenues in J&K. The present Government shall provide all necessary support to JKI and other local enterprises to ensure their sustainable growth and global competitiveness” the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised.

The visit concluded with Surinder Kumar Choudhary encouraging JKI officials to continue their efforts in promoting local crafts, which are vital for the region's economic growth and employment generation.

