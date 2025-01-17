J&K Bank Beats J&K Police, Retains Christmas Gold Cup
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – J&K bank XI lifted the 18th Christmas Gold Cup 2024-25 after a 4-1 win over J&K Police XI in the final match of the tournament on Thursday at Mini Stadium Parade here.
After a hard-fought opening 40 minutes, J&K Bank sprang to life with Urfan Hamid opening the scoring in the 40th minute. However, J&K Police fought back to level the proceedings as Salman Hassan found the back of the net in minute 44.
J&K Bank came out strong in the second half, with captain Aakif Reshi making it 2-1 in minute 54.
Furkan added another while Urfan made it 4-1 in the 90th minute to round out a comprehensive performance from the Bank side. The win meant the team was able to retain the Gold Cup.
Former Minister Priya Sethi and Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Anand Jain, felicitated the players, coaches and management of J&K Bank at concluding ceremony.
The J&K Football Association also congratulated the team for its win.
“This victory is a testament to their relentless hard work, dedication, and teamwork,” the FA said.
