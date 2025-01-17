BJP Hails CM Omar Over His 'Pro-Modi Stance'

Koul, when asked about the opposition's attack on Omar Abdullah accusing him of parroting the BJP's stance in Kashmir, Koul said that such allegations are for the concerned individuals to answer.”

Koul claimed that the BJP's initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are laudable. He highlighted the government's efforts to honor November 26 as Constitution Day, commemorating the day in 1949 when Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's Drafting Committee finalized the Indian Constitution.

“From November 26 to January 26, the BJP is spreading awareness about the Constitution and the contributions of Dr. Ambedkar. This period reflects on his unparalleled role in shaping India's democratic framework, and it's important to also discuss the challenges he faced, including how the Congress party worked to undermine him,” Koul added.

Koul also spotlighted major infrastructure initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly those announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He spoke of significant projects, including four corridors, the Ring Road in Kashmir and Jammu, and expressways, collectively worth Rs 50,000 crores.

“These developments, including the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, are set to transform the region. With over thirty tunnels under construction, nine of which are expected to be operational by December, the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar will soon reduce to 4-5 hours,” Koul said, as per news agency KNO.

The BJP leader also criticized the Congress party for its historical treatment of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, alleging efforts to defeat him politically and deny him respect in his final rites.“The injustice done to Dr. Ambedkar, who made monumental contributions to the nation, must be highlighted,” Koul said .

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now