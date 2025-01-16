WHP GLOBAL COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF VERA WANG BRAND
ABOUT VERA WANG
Vera Wang, a native New Yorker who has spent her career at the forefront of fashion, initiated a radical change in the wedding industry in 1990 with the opening of her flagship salon at the Carlyle Hotel in New York. Today, the Vera Wang brand reflects her vision of creating a lifestyle that goes beyond bridal fashion and ready-to-wear, and extends to celebrity dressing, fragrances, accessories and home.
ABOUT WHP GLOBAL
WHP Global is a leading
New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP Global owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over $7 Billion
in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in
Asia. For more information, please visit whp-global or follow @whp_global on social.
