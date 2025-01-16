No Problems With Drone Supply In Defense Forces Military Officer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of flying drones to the Ukrainian Defense Forces is currently well-organized.

This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the 475th Separate Assault Battalion CODE 9.2 of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Andrii Mishchenko, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"There are no problems with this: the supply of FPV drones is now well-established, both from the state, volunteers, and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine (SSSCIP) has also been involved. There is a whole incentive program for drone units called Bonus+, which was launched in the summer by the Ministry of Digital Transformation," he explained.

According to the military officer, every unit of the Defense Forces working with drones enters all their hits into a shared system. Pilots indicate coordinates, add videos of hits, and the data undergo verification. For each confirmed target (destroyed personnel, equipment, infrastructure objects, etc.), points are awarded through the Bonus+ program. These points accumulate over a month and can be exchanged for new drones at the end of the month.

“These can be strike bombers, FPV drones, reconnaissance Maviks. As a result, our unit, which works with heavy bombers, has completely switched to the Bonus+ program for supplies. Our 12 crews in the heavy bomber company destroy so many enemy targets that, thanks to the points alone, we fully cover the losses for the month and still have a small surplus," said the battalion's chief of staff.

Mishchenko also shared that, on average, 8-10 sorties are required to hit one target. Ukrainian manufacturers are already producing a sufficient number of kamikaze drones and are trying to replace imported parts with domestically produced ones.

"Even 20% effectiveness of FPVs is worth producing them, flying them, and destroying targets. An FPV costs 400-500 dollars. What is the cost of plastic at 400 dollars compared to the price of a human life?" he remarked.

As reported, the 475th Separate Assault Battalion with an enhanced drone component within the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has recently started to form based on the CODE 9.2 unit, which is considered one of the most effective UAV units in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The unit is actively participating in combat operations in Kharkiv region and in Russia's Kursk region. In 2024, the Vampir bombers of the unit destroyed nearly 1,500 units of enemy equipment.