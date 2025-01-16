Number Of Enemy Uavs Increased Significantly In Pokrovsk Sector National Guard Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Units of the National Guard of Ukraine have destroyed more than 250 Russian reconnaissance drones over the past six months. The highest concentration of these drones has been observed in the Pokrovsk sector.

National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past six months, National Guard units have destroyed more than 250 reconnaissance drones with FPV drones. This week, two Orlan drones were destroyed: one in the Pokrovsk sector and the other in the Zaporizhzhia sector,” he said.

According to Muzychuk, the Pokrovsk sector has seen the most significant surge in enemy drone activity compared to last summer, as the enemy is engaging in intense combat operations.

He further noted that combat actions are taking place in 20 localities in the Pokrovsk sector, with the enemy employing heavy military equipment and aircraft in the direction of the main attack.

As reported, Azov Brigade soldiers captured 23 Russian invaders in the Toretsk sector.

