SSU: Russian Saboteurs Tried To Blow Up Military Echelon In Rivne Region

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralized a subversive group of Russian special services that attempted to blow up a freight train of the Defense Forces in Rivne region.

This was reported by the SSU , Ukrinform reports.

The attackers detonated an improvised explosive device on a railroad track while the military echelon was moving.

SSU officers stopped the train at a safe distance from the scene in advance and secured the location, which helped to avoid an accident and human casualties.

After the railroad track was repaired, the train resumed its operations.

At the same time, the Ukrainian security service detained Russian agents who were trying to flee the scene.

They were two residents of Rivne region aged 30 and 32. They were recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels.

Following the instructions of Russian handlers, the suspects made an explosive device on the basis of pre-prepared plastid.

The criminals placed the explosives under the rails and remotely activated them as soon as a military train approached.

In this way, the Russian saboteurs tried to disrupt the railroad logistics of defense supplies for Ukrainian troops on the front line.

During the search, the SSU seized elements of an explosive device and mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in the interests of Russia.

Investigators served the criminals a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

The detainees are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

All the circumstances of the crime are being established.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, police and SSU operatives prevented a terrorist attack on the railroad tracks in Dnipro.