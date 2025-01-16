عربي


Italian Defense Minister Arrives In Ukraine

1/16/2025 6:10:54 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

This was announced by the Italian Embassy in Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Minister (of Defense) Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv on an official visit, where he will hold a number of institutional meetings,” the diplomatic mission said.



 Read also: Zelensky meets with Meloni in Italy

As reported by Ukrinform, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine for an unannounced visit on January 16.

Photo: Х /
Ministero Difesa

UkrinForm

