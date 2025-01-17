Chris Martin Seen Exploring Mumbai At Iconic Marine Drive

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band, Coldplay, was spotted exploring the entertainment capital of India at the iconic Marine Drive. The and his partner Dakota Johnson arrived in the city on Thursday evening along with the band.

The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the shared a picture of its lead singer posing at the Marine Drive. The singer was seen dressed in a beige T-shirt and black track pants.

They wrote in the caption, "We are so happy and grateful to be here in India".

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport together. The singer was seen making the 'namaste' gesture for the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

The band, which is known for iconic tracks like 'Paradise', 'Fix You', and others, is set to take the stage in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19, and an additional show on January 21.

The band will perform at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai as a part of the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour. It follows the sellout success of the band's summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK.

This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

The set list for the band includes tracks like 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime' into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Meanwhile, the band's latest album, 'Moon Music' was released in October last year, each LP is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.