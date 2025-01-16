Bulgaria’s National Assembly approves new government

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Bulgarian National Assembly approved a new coalition government, led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, nominated by the GERB-UDF party. This decision comes more than two months after the parliamentary elections, marking a significant development for the country. The new government, which replaces the caretaker cabinet led by Dimitar Glavchev, was supported by 125 out of the 240 members of parliament.



Rosen Zhelyazkov, born in 1968 and holding a master's degree in law, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has previously served as Speaker of the National Assembly, of Transport and Communications, and Secretary General of the Council of Ministers. In his speech introducing the new cabinet, Zhelyazkov acknowledged the political crisis Bulgaria has been enduring and expressed gratitude to the coalition partners who put aside their ideological differences to form the new government.



Zhelyazkov outlined the government's key priorities, emphasizing the need to improve the quality of life for Bulgarian citizens. Focus areas include reforms in healthcare, education, and labor market development. He also underscored the government's commitment to strengthening institutions and guaranteeing the rule of law, which are seen as essential for the country’s stability and future progress.



Another critical objective highlighted by Zhelyazkov is ensuring sustainable public finances and managing public investments efficiently. Additionally, his government plans to focus on increasing investments in research and development, aiming to foster innovation and long-term economic growth. These priorities reflect the new government's determination to navigate the challenges Bulgaria faces and implement necessary reforms.

MENAFN16012025000045015839ID1109097845