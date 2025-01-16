OSHA Joins NSC-Led Road To Zero Coalition Steering Committee To Eliminate Traffic Deaths

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Agency to Play a Leadership Role in Driving Strategies to End Traffic Fatalities by 2050

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Administration (OSHA) has joined the National Safety Council Road to Zero

Coalition, the nation's largest traffic safety alliance dedicated to eliminating roadway fatalities. As a member of the Steering Committee, OSHA will offer key insights and proven solutions to address the leading cause of death on the job – incidents.

In 2023, roadway deaths accounted for 37% of all work-related fatalities. OSHA's representation on the Coalition's steering committee marks a significant step toward tackling this ongoing challenge. OSHA's leadership will bolster ongoing collaboration with road safety stakeholders, bring additional subject-matter expertise to working groups, and elevate the vision and values of the Coalition throughout the entire U.S. Department of Labor.



"The most dangerous thing a person can do on the job is get in a vehicle," said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO, and chair of the Road to Zero Coalition. "That's what makes this partnership so critical. By joining Road to Zero, OSHA strengthens our ability to protect workers both on and off the job. Together, we can create safer roads for everyone – whether they are driving for work or sharing the roads with those who do."

The Road to Zero Coalition, established by NSC in 2016, features a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Transportation and over 2,000 transportation safety stakeholders to combat the public health crisis of fatal and nonfatal traffic injuries on our roads. The Road to Zero Coalition is the leading convener of those committed to implementing all facets of the Safe System Approach, which was incorporated into the current National Roadway Safety Strategy. The Coalition was founded on the belief that roadway crashes are preventable, and through collective efforts, roadway fatalities can be eliminated by 2050.

Joining the Coalition allows OSHA to work collaboratively with road safety leaders to make sure road users practice safe driving behaviors and roadside workers have access to the latest technologies to keep them from harm.

"Unlike other workplaces, the roadway is not a closed environment. Preventing work-related roadway incidents requires a combination of traffic safety principles and sound safety management practices," said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker. "By collaborating with the National Safety Council and the Road to Zero Coalition, we can promote safe driving policies to prevent needless tragedies."

Previous Road to Zero successes include the dissemination of the 2024 Community Traffic Safety Grants to help local organizations implement safety programs, the release of the Massive Hazards

report on light truck proliferation, and Secretary Pete Buttigieg joining the Coalition for a fireside chat during its Annual Meeting in 2024.

NSC estimates more than 44,000 people died in traffic crashes in 2023. Through this new partnership, OSHA and NSC will work together to reduce this toll and raise roadway standards nationwide.

