Cognite Recognized As A Leader In Industrial Data Management Solutions

Cognite, the global leader in AI for industry, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Industrial Data Management Solutions 2025 report for providing a market-leading DataOps and AI for enterprise-scale, complex Industrial Data Management (IDM) projects.

The report recognizes Cognite's platform, Cognite Data Fusion ®, for its deeply configurable unstructured and structured industrial data orchestration, fast-paced product development, and world-class offering for complex asset-heavy industrial data and AI projects.

Cognite received a perfect score for its 'data modeling' capabilities, the foundational element of Cognite Data Fusion® that enables Cognite customers to adapt to emerging trends and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological climate. Additionally, Cognite received perfect scores across 'indirect industrial data acquisition,' 'platform development environment,' and 'platform APIs,' and the highest score for 'unstructured data utilization' of all data platforms reviewed.

Verdantix also highlighted Cognite Atlas AI TM as an example of innovation in making industrial AI work for practical applications. With its focus on real-world usability, Cognite Atlas AITM was called out for its ability to streamline agent-driven data retrieval and interpretation, supported by an industrial benchmarking report that helps organizations select the most suitable LLMs for their specific use cases.

“Industrial data management solutions play a critical role in enabling organizations to effectively integrate and leverage their data, particularly as AI becomes increasingly central to industrial operations,” said Joe Lamming, Senior Analyst, Industrial Transformation at Verdantix.“Cognite's market-leading data modeling capabilities contextualize diverse data types, from structured time series to unstructured documents. We see such capabilities as vital for bridging the gap between raw data and actionable insights and automation. Solutions like those offered by Cognite show how industrial knowledge graphs can ground AI applications in domain-specific, cross-referenced truth, enabling organizations to build useful information systems in complex OT, IT, and ET environments.”

"Data modeling is the cornerstone of Cognite's approach to tackling complex industrial challenges," said Geir Engdahl, Chief Product Officer at Cognite. "Our advanced techniques, including our industrial agent workbench Cognite Atlas AITM, bridge the gap between raw data and actionable insights, making information accessible and meaningful to both humans and AI systems. As generative AI reshapes the industrial landscape, our commitment to robust and flexible data modeling ensures we empower customers with the right foundation for innovative AI-powered solutions tailored to their operational realities."

Cognite Data Fusion® serves as the cornerstone of Cosmo Energy's Digitalization (DX) aspirations," said Noriko Rzonca, Ph.D., Chief Digital Officer Cosmo Energy Holdings.“Generative AI-driven data modeling with Cognite empowers our operations to be safer and more optimized. We are thrilled to see them receive this well-deserved recognition as a leader in Industrial Management Solutions."

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Verdantix

Verdantix is the essential thought-leader for world-enhancing innovation. We support change-makers with our proprietary data, unique expertise and executive networks. Our impactful analysis is delivered via a digital platform, consulting engagements and in-person events to thousands of decision-makers in more than 100 countries. From offices in London, New York and Boston, the Verdantix research team applies the principles of rigour, accuracy and curiosity to help our globally distributed clients solve their most complex challenges. verdantix

