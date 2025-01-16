Iran & Russia Discuss Russian Gas Supplies, Transit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Iranian Oil Mohsen Paknejad will discuss oil and gas cooperation with Russia in Moscow, Azernews reports.

Paknejad will accompany President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Russia. The main focus of the discussions will be on oil and cooperation, including plans for the development of hydrocarbon deposits and the implementation of joint investment projects between Moscow and Tehran.

One of the key topics will be the export of Russian gas to Iran and its potential transit through the country. This could position Iran as a regional energy and gas hub, further enhancing its role in global energy markets.

As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in the Kremlin on January 17. The discussions will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, transport, logistics, and humanitarian affairs. They will also address key regional and international issues. A significant outcome of the visit will be the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

This growing energy cooperation between Russia and Iran comes at a time when both nations are facing international pressure due to sanctions. Their partnership in the energy sector could be a key factor in reducing their reliance on Western markets and further strengthening their geopolitical ties. Moreover, the integration of Russian gas exports into Iran's energy infrastructure could open up new routes for energy trade between the two countries and beyond, enhancing energy security for the broader region.

The signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement is expected to solidify the long-term collaboration between Russia and Iran, not only in energy but also in other critical areas, such as defense, technology, and infrastructure development.