Iran & Russia Discuss Russian Gas Supplies, Transit
Date
1/16/2025 3:26:02 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad will discuss oil and gas
cooperation with Russia in Moscow, Azernews
reports.
Paknejad will accompany President Masoud Pezeshkian during his
visit to Russia. The main focus of the discussions will be on oil
and gas cooperation, including plans for the development of
hydrocarbon deposits and the implementation of joint investment
projects between Moscow and Tehran.
One of the key topics will be the export of Russian gas to Iran
and its potential transit through the country. This could position
Iran as a regional energy and gas hub, further enhancing its role
in global energy markets.
As reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian
President Masoud Pezeshkian will hold talks in the Kremlin on
January 17. The discussions will focus on expanding bilateral
cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, transport,
logistics, and humanitarian affairs. They will also address key
regional and international issues. A significant outcome of the
visit will be the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Agreement between the two countries.
This growing energy cooperation between Russia and Iran comes at
a time when both nations are facing international pressure due to
sanctions. Their partnership in the energy sector could be a key
factor in reducing their reliance on Western markets and further
strengthening their geopolitical ties. Moreover, the integration of
Russian gas exports into Iran's energy infrastructure could open up
new routes for energy trade between the two countries and beyond,
enhancing energy security for the broader region.
The signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement
is expected to solidify the long-term collaboration between Russia
and Iran, not only in energy but also in other critical areas, such
as defense, technology, and infrastructure development.
