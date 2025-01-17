Trump Considers Preventing Tik Tok From Being Blocked In US
Date
1/17/2025 12:14:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
US President-elect Donald Trump is considering issuing a decree
to prevent the potential ban of the TikTok social network, which is
owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, in the United States,
Azernews reports.
The publication states that Trump is exploring the possibility
of signing an executive order after taking office on January 20.
This order would "suspend the law for 60-90 days," during which
ByteDance would be required to either sell TikTok or cease
operations in the U.S. He hopes this will provide time to
"negotiate a sale deal or find an alternative solution."
The newspaper highlights that Trump's proposed move is
"questionable" because, under current law, the social network must
either be sold or shut down in the U.S. by January 19. Furthermore,
analysts interviewed by The Washington Post argue that a
presidential decree may not have enough power to fully overturn the
law, which has been supported by both chambers of Congress.
Earlier, TikTok's management petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court
to block the law, which could lead to the network's ban in the
country. In December 2024, Trump also called for the suspension of
the law's provisions. American media have noted that the Supreme
Court may eventually uphold the ban, though no final decision has
been made. The current president, Joe Biden, signed the law with
relevant provisions passed by Congress in 2024.
The platform is required to either be sold or blocked by January
19, the day before Trump's inauguration. The administration of
TikTok and ByteDance argue that such a move would infringe on the
rights of 170 million TikTok users in the U.S. to freedom of
speech.
Trump has previously expressed his "warm feelings" toward the
platform, as the votes of its young American users were seen as
instrumental in his victory in the November 2024 presidential
election.
An interesting aspect of this situation is the ongoing debate
over the intersection of national security concerns and individual
freedoms. The Trump administration's stance on TikTok, particularly
regarding its potential threat as a Chinese-owned entity,
underscores the broader geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and
China. At the same time, the arguments for freedom of speech and
the role of social media platforms in political discourse add
complexity to the issue. The resolution of this case could have
far-reaching implications not only for TikTok but for the
regulation of foreign-owned technology companies operating in the
U.S.
MENAFN17012025000195011045ID1109099734
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.