Azerbaijan Takes Lead In Advancing OTS Cooperation At 10Th Customs Meeting

Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan has long been committed to enhancing its diplomatic
and economic ties with the Turkic countries, based on shared
ethnic, cultural, and historical ties. This foundational connection
underpins the country's active participation in multilateral
frameworks, particularly the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
which fosters deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, transit,
and technology. With its strategic geographical position at the
crossroads of East and West, Azerbaijan plays a critical role in
connecting the regions and facilitating the economic integration of
its Turkic partners. The 10th meeting of the heads of customs
services of the OTS, held in Baku on January 16, 2025, further
solidified this role, showcasing Azerbaijan's leadership in
advancing regional cooperation.
Key outcomes of the 10th meeting
The gathering, chaired by Azerbaijan's State Customs Service
Chairman, Shahin Bagirov, brought together senior representatives
from OTS member states, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkiye,
and Uzbekistan. The discussions focused on deepening customs
cooperation, improving trade facilitation, and enhancing the
technological infrastructure needed for efficient border crossings
and transit routes. The meeting reflected Azerbaijan's active
diplomatic engagement, aiming to drive both regional and global
trade improvements.
A pivotal area of focus was the Simplified Customs Corridor, a
groundbreaking initiative aimed at easing transit procedures and
fostering trade. The participating countries reaffirmed their
commitment to this project, with discussions centered on refining
the information exchange technologies needed to support it. This
initiative is part of a broader vision to create a seamless and
efficient trade network across the Turkic world, aligning with the
"Turkish World 2040 vision" and the OTS Strategy for 2022-2026.
The Trans-Caspian Customs Transit Portal was also a key point of
discussion. Azerbaijan, which has made significant investments in
infrastructure like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the
North-South Transport Corridor, presented the initiative to
streamline customs procedures along the Trans-Caspian route. This
would enhance not only the movement of goods but also promote
economic activity and increase the efficiency of border
crossings.
Technological innovations and collaborative
efforts
The role of technology in improving customs procedures was a
recurring theme throughout the meeting. Azerbaijan's proposal for a
Single Window system for customs declarations, which aims to reduce
paperwork and processing times, was met with enthusiasm. This
initiative, supported by Turkiye's readiness to organize field
visits for experience-sharing, will play a crucial role in
optimizing trade logistics and reducing delays at border
crossings.
Moreover, the introduction of electronic seals and GPS-based
tracking systems was emphasized as essential tools for ensuring
cargo security and transparency. These technologies not only
enhance the safety of goods in transit but also foster trust among
traders, crucial for the region's economic growth.
Azerbaijan's role as a regional and global transit
hub
Azerbaijan's geographical position as a bridge between Asia and
Europe was underscored by Chairman Bagirov during his speech. He
emphasized that the country's location makes it an invaluable
transit and logistics center, vital for the integration of Turkic
states into global trade networks. The Middle Corridor initiative,
championed by Azerbaijan, is one of the most significant regional
projects, aiming to provide an alternative, efficient trade route
between China and Europe through Central Asia and the Caucasus.
Bagirov highlighted the importance of projects like the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the North-South Transport Corridor in
enhancing Azerbaijan's role in facilitating trade flows between the
Turkic countries. These initiatives not only strengthen
Azerbaijan's transit potential but also create new opportunities
for regional development and closer cooperation within the OTS.
Strengthening cooperation and expanding
trade
The Organization of Turkic States plays a crucial role in
fostering economic cooperation among its member states, which span
a vast region from Central Asia to Europe. By promoting trade,
infrastructure development, and technological advancements, the OTS
strengthens regional economic integration. This collaboration
enables the member states to leverage shared cultural and
historical ties to overcome common challenges and maximize
collective economic potential.
The 10th meeting concluded with a number of agreements and
future plans, including the implementation of a pilot project to
test the new technologies for customs procedures, as well as the
creation of a comprehensive action plan to advance the E-TIR
system. The member states also agreed to continue working on the
development of the Caravansaray project, which aims to revive
historical Silk Road trade routes. Azerbaijan's commitment to
advancing technological and infrastructural solutions was clearly
evident, with the country positioning itself as a leader in
regional trade and customs cooperation. As the meeting closed,
there was consensus on the importance of further enhancing trade
relations, improving logistics, and facilitating economic
integration among the OTS member states.
The 10th meeting of the heads of customs services of the
Organization of Turkic States was a milestone event, marking a new
phase in the cooperation between Azerbaijan and its Turkic
neighbors. The country's proactive role in promoting technological
advancements, improving trade facilitation, and strengthening
regional infrastructure has solidified its position as a key player
in the Turkic world. Moving forward, Azerbaijan's efforts to
streamline customs procedures and enhance connectivity will
undoubtedly contribute to the long-term economic success of the OTS
member states, further fostering collaboration and unity in the
region. As the OTS continues to evolve, Azerbaijan's leadership and
strategic initiatives will remain central to the organization's
vision of a prosperous, interconnected Turkic world.
