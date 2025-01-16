Ukraine Signs Memorandum To Supply Hydrogen To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) and several key organizations and companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish and support the implementation of the Ukraine-EU Hydrogen Corridor.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The signing took place with representatives from Gas TSO of Ukraine, Stadtwerke München, Wien Energie, Open Grid Europe, bayernets, NET4GAS, eustream, CWP Europe, Hydrogen Ukraine, UDPR Hydrogen, and several other companies. The Memorandum of Understanding outlines the collaborative efforts to harness Ukraine's renewable energy potential and integrate it into the European energy market,” the report states.

Photo: tsoua

The above initiative aims to develop renewable energy and hydrogen production in Ukraine and facilitate its transportation via pipeline through Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Austria and Germany for offtake in these countries after 2030.

The Ukrainian-produced green hydrogen will be transported via the existing pipeline network, parts of which are planned to be repurposed for hydrogen.

The memorandum also highlights the importance of joint efforts in infrastructure investment and regulatory alignment to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

The convening of the consortium was initiated by the Ukraine Green Industrial Recovery Platform led by Systemiq, with support of Breakthrough Energy, McKinsey and Company, as well as Ukraine's Economy Ministry and Energy Ministry.

“The Ukraine-EU Hydrogen Corridor is a testament to our commitment to sustainable energy and regional cooperation. We thank all organizations involved who will drive progress on the necessary projects and infrastructure. This is a long-term project, but project preparation can and should be starting now,” GTSOU LLC CEO Dmytro Lyppa noted.

A reminder that, in February 2023, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership between Ukraine and the EU in the fields of biomethane, hydrogen, and synthetic gases.