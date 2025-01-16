Decameron Ordered To Pay $2.6 Million In Compensation For Sexual Assault Of Two Young Canadians

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A civil court has ordered the company Decameron Hotels to pay $2.6 million in compensation for moral damages to young women Alyssa Jaime Wingrove and Carley Emma Gail Beers, after both were raped by a security guard from that hotel chain in 2018. The ruling, dated December 30, 2024, was issued following a lawsuit filed by the girls after they were sexually abused in March 2018, while they were on vacation at the hotel.

