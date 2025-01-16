Roaming Hunger Rallies To Feed First Responders Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Responders at the PCH Command Center

The Tropic Truck and Roaming Hunger feed breakfast to first responders at the Rose Bowl during the LA Fires.

The Lime Truck and The Tropic Truck deliver hot meals with Roaming Hunger to first responders.

The Los Angeles company mobilizes food trucks to provide free meals to first responders in LA, raising over $60,000 to aid relief efforts.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roaming Hunger , the nation's largest of food trucks, is supporting first responders of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Based in Los Angeles, the company has launched its LA Strong campaign to feed the community and support local food truck small businesses.The effort began last week with over 1,000 meals served to first responders at the PCH Command Center between Saturday and Monday (1/11–1/13). Hot meals were provided by El Mas Chingon, and assisted by Roaming Hunger staff.To amplify this impact, Roaming Hunger launched a GoFundMe campaign: LA Strong: Help Roaming Hunger Feed Our Community . Thanks to incredible support from donors, the campaign has raised over $60,000 and served over 5,000 meals to date, with 100% of contributions going directly to local mobile food vendors providing meals to wildfire emergency responders.This week, the company expanded its relief campaign to bring breakfast and dinner service to the iconic Rose Bowl, delivering much-needed nourishment and solidarity to the resilient community of Altadena. There, free hot meals are being provided to people impacted by the disaster, along with front line workers. Partnering in this vital effort are The Lime Truck and The Tropic Truck, both led by local owners who lost homes in the Palisades and Eaton wildfires.“What's happened since the fire began on Tuesday, January 7, in Los Angeles has been unimaginable. What we are doing is all about leveraging the unique capabilities of the Roaming Hunger platform - powered by an incredibly dedicated team - to support our community,” said CEO Greg Liberman.“By working with our local food truck partners, we are not only providing hot meals to those who need them most but supporting local food businesses that are the backbone of our community. We are grateful to everyone who has joined the Roaming Hunger LA Strong campaign thus far and welcome everyone to join us to continue to make an impact.”The company plans to continue its effort as long as funding allows, and is encouraging any organization that wants to get involved or learn more about the campaign to please visit Roaming Hunger's GoFundMe page or contact the company at ....Food Trucks for Disaster ReliefRoaming Hunger's involvement showcases the flexibility of food trucks to mobilize in disaster zones, quickly providing much-needed food to areas where traditional infrastructure may be disrupted.The goal of Roaming Hunger's initiative extends beyond the present. This project demonstrates the company's ability to respond to disaster situations, establishing a blueprint for future relief efforts that will see food trucks as a key resource for feeding emergency teams and affected communities.About Roaming HungerFounded in 2009, Roaming Hunger is the largest online platform in the U.S. for booking food trucks for catering and events, with a network of over 21,500 food trucks, trailers, carts, and pop-ups. It has a track record of mobilizing food trucks for large-scale events and community initiatives, including providing meal support during the COVID-19 pandemic in cities such as Los Angeles and New York. In October, 2024, the company used its network to bring relief to communities affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Roaming Hunger is committed to helping communities through food in times of need, offering an innovative solution for disaster relief meal distribution.Roaming Hunger is offering its disaster relief services to any organization in need of meal support for relief workers, volunteers, or emergency responders. If your organization requires assistance, please reach out through Roaming Hunger's website at roaminghunger or contact our team at ....

