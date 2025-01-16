Dance The Night Away At The Opera Ball

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Event Details:

Event: Violetta's Ball: Opera Idaho Annual Gala

Date: February 8, 2025 at 5:30 pm

Venue: The Grove Hotel Main Ballroom

Tickets: $100 to $200, Complete Ball Admission includes dinner and entertainment, Intermezzo Admission include desserts, drinks, and entertainment. Tickets available now through January 29, 2025 at operaidaho or by calling the box office at 208.345.3531 x2.

Attire: Creative Formal, Formal, Cocktail, and Dressy Attire

The Treasure Valley and Vienna, Austria will now have something in common-an opera ball! In the fashion of the most famous Opera Ball in the world hosted by the Vienna State Opera, Opera Idaho will host its first opera ball“Violetta's Ball” on February 8, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. at the Grove Hotel Main Ballroom in downtown Boise. The opera ball is a twist on Opera Idaho's biggest annual fundraiser, the Black and White Gala.

“It's still everyone's favorite opera party! There will be dinner, dancing, entertainment, and a live and silent auction just like all our Black and White Galas of the past,” says General Director, Stacey Trenteseaux.“We've just named it after the leading lady of our March production of Verdi's La traviata. And it so happens that both Verdi's lead character and our own leading lady, Cecilia Violetta López, share the same name!” Soprano Cecilia Violetta López began her professional career at Opera Idaho and is now in demand with opera companies across the United States. López returns regularly to perform for Opera Idaho and is on the leadership team of the organization as Artistic Advisor.

Party-goers at the Opera Ball are encouraged to dress the part, but a formal ballgown or tux is not required.“Everyone is invited!” says Trenteseaux.“We want everyone to experience an elegant evening in whatever makes them feel fabulous! Like our opera performances and concerts, formal attire isn't a must, but you'll see some tuxes, sequins, and updos. The important thing to remember is that we are celebrating the arts in our community and raising awareness and dollars that ensure the survival of our historic organization.”

The full experience with a 3-course dinner, drinks, dancing, live auction, and entertainment will cost $200. But Opera Idaho's Development Director, Carly Oppie, is offering a second-tier ticket at $100 for those who want to skip dinner and go straight to the good stuff: dessert, wine, and entertainment.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable and not worry about dressing up. After all, this is Boise!” says Oppie.“Adding the second tier also means more people can come and enjoy the party. Come a little later for dessert, get in on the auction action, and dance the night away with us.”

Entertainment begins with performances by Opera Idaho opera singers, followed by a live auction hosted by professional auctioneer, Zack Krone, who has conducted auctions, estate sales, and collections for the likes of Banksy, Betty White, Olivia Newton John, Doris Day, Amy Winehouse, Jerry Lewis, Dennis Hopper, Kenny Rogers, Burt Reynolds, Slash, Steve Martin, Sylvester Stallone, Janet Jackson, among others. The Arthur Murray Dance Studio will be giving a free ballroom dance lesson for attendees who can put their new skills to the test on the dance floor with Frim Fram 4: the official band of Boise specializing in classic arrangements of iconic jazz standards, swing, and the hits of the 30's though the 60's.

Patrons can view and bid in the online silent auction at no cost starting January 22. Ticket purchases are not required to participate in the online bidding, only a registration on the event's website. Details about all the packages offered at the live auction will also be posted at . Inviting a guest or two or filling a table is encouraged to get as many people as possible engaged in the mission and vision of Opera Idaho. Donations of any amount can also be made in lieu of attendance on the Opera Idaho website. Every dollar raised supports Opera Idaho's productions and concerts, educational programming, school outreach tours, the Opera Idaho Children's Choruses, Critical Mass Vocal Artists, local performing artists, and community engagement events that bring transformational opera experiences to Idahoans in the Treasure Valley and beyond.

About Opera Idaho

Opera Idaho has been producing opera for over 50 years. It is one of the premier performing arts organizations in the Treasure Valley and one of the broadest-reaching arts organizations in the state bringing the performing arts to communities in the Boise metro area, Pocatello, Ketchum, McCall, Burley, and other cities. With generous support from individual donors, corporate sponsors, charitable foundations such as the J.R. Simplot Foundation and the Idaho Community Foundation, and grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts, Opera Idaho reaches over 30,000 people of all ages each season through main stage operas, free concerts, children's choruses, artistic professional development, and educational and community engagement programming. Join the Opera Idaho family of giving to ensure opera remains on our stages and in our hearts for many years to come.

