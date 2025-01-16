SIAD Holding Showcases Innovative Technologies to Enhance the Pilgrimage Experience at the Hajj conference 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SIAD Holding Showcases Innovative Technologies to Enhance the Pilgrimage Experience at the Hajj 2025

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SIAD Holding, a prominent Saudi company, took part in Hajj Conference and 2025 in its fourth edition, taking place at Jeddah Superdome, Saudi Arabia. The event, held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was jointly organized by the of Hajj and Umrah and the Pilgrim Service Program, drawing significant participation from both domestic and international attendees.Siad Holding showcased its latest technologies and solutions aimed at advancing the Kingdom's goals in boosting Saudi tourism and infrastructure development. The company emphasized its role in enhancing hospitality during the Hajj and Umrah seasons and forging partnerships with tourism companies and service providers from over 90 countries.This participation is part of the Group's commitment to supporting the Kingdom's 2030 vision by presenting specialized services to cater to the unique needs of pilgrims, enhancing the quality of their Hajj experience through innovative programs and initiatives, and working to develop sustainable and integrated solutions for an unforgettable spiritual experience.Under the umbrella of SIAD Holding, the subsidiaries offer a distinguished group of services and activities that reflect its leadership in tourism and serving pilgrims. This includes Alhussam Tourism, a pioneer in Hajj, Umrah, and integrated travel packages, and Fast Bookings, an innovative online platform that simplifies travel bookings for travel agencies and tourism companies.Saja Hospitality Solutions offers professional hospitality consultancy with development expertise for hotels and tourism establishments. In addition, Saja Arabia Trading delivers comprehensive solutions to meet the diverse needs of hotels in the hospitality sector.In the hotel accommodation field, the holding showcases the services of Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel and Saja Hotels chain in Makkah and Madinah, known for their prime locations, presenting unparalleled accommodations that combine luxury and comfort at competitive prices.Zaer Transportation provides advanced solutions for the transportation sector, including a diverse fleet of buses and vehicles tailored to the needs of travel companies and VIPs.In the catering sector, Hussam Food Services (HFS) excels in importing and distributing food products within the Saudi market; in addition to Ekla Restaurant & Café, located at Anwar Al Madinah Mövenpick Hotel, offers a unique hospitality experience featuring distinctive dishes crafted with fresh and locally sourced ingredients.During the event, Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO & Chairman of SIAD Holding, delivered a speech from the company's booth, welcoming all attendees throughout the conference. He emphasized,“We are aligned with the vision of our beloved Kingdom 2030 in serving the guests of Al Haramain with the finest solutions in hotels and catering services as well as exceptional tourism packages that elevate the overall visitor experience.”SIAD Holding, an investment group in Saudi Arabia, dates to 1957. Under its umbrella, a diverse of subsidiaries operate in the Hajj and Umrah, tourism, hospitality, and transportation sectors. This bolsters its leadership in such sectors as a pioneering Saudi company, developing innovative services that enrich the hospitality and tourism industry. It also contributes to achieving the goals of comprehensive national development, while becoming a key strategic partner in realizing the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

