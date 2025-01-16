National Home Builder Social Media Expert Releases New Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Social Marketing for Your Business by Carol Morgan

Social Media Marketing for Your Business by Carol Morgan

Social Media Marketing for Your Business offers proven strategies for home builders

- Carol MorganATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In tandem with 20 years' involvement with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), Carol Morgan is excited to announce the launch of her fifth book,“Social Media Marketing for Your Business , Second Edition,” published by Builder Books . Morgan's newest installment takes a deeper look into the“why” of social media as a contrast to previous books that took a more“how to” approach to setting up the various social media sites.“While many businesses have a presence on social media platforms, they often lack a cohesive strategy that aligns them all to drive meaningful results and achieve their objectives," said Morgan.“The rule of thumb for redesigning websites is every two to three years, but social media strategies should be revamped roughly every six-to-12 months to stay relevant and effective in reaching target audiences.”“Of course, that estimate varies based on industry-specific trends, platform updates and business goals, but it is a good timeframe to, at minimum, reassess.”A digital media veteran with a proven track record of blogging since 2006, leveraging new media since 2007 and podcasting since 2011, Morgan understands how to connect and engage audiences across multiple platforms. Morgan is considered a visionary within the digital content creation space across various industries. In her day-to-day activities, she focuses on marketing strategy and integrating public relations, social media, content and creativity to tell engaging stories for clients that garner measurable traffic and show ROI.As president and founder of Denim Marketing , which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, Morgan's long history of successful social media marketing speaks for itself. Most recently, at the 2024 OBIE Awards, presented by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA), Denim Marketing won 10 awards for social media and other marketing work for home builders.Moreover, Morgan has been involved at the national level since 2005, having chaired four NAHB councils and committees, received several accolades and acknowledgments and volunteered countless hours to the organization and its members. Most recently, in 2024, she wrote an NAHB online marketing course titled“How to Craft a Winning Digital Marketing Strategy.”"Your website and social media can do more than just exist - they can work together to drive your business forward,” Morgan said.“In the second edition of“Social Media Marketing for Your Business,” readers will learn how to build a solid marketing foundation, set clear goals and craft a strategy that turns social media into a powerful tool for long-term success."The key learning points of the newest book are to teach readers how to:●Create a cohesive content plan with strategy and goals to increase website traffic and maximize engagement and interaction on social media.●Set online and social media goals and measure your success in reaching them.●Manage your online reputation to position yourself as an expert and your business as the one to work with.Available now on Amazon and Builder Books,“Social Media Marketing for Your Business, Second Edition” will be for sale at the upcoming 2025 International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas. In addition to promoting her new book, Morgan returns to IBS to present for the 19th consecutive year. Attend her sessions: Building an Impactful Brand: Beyond Colors & Logos and Jam(b) Session: Do This, Not That: What Homebuilder Marketing Experts Really Want Builders to Do.Ask Morgan specific questions about her book or how to write a book at“So, You Want to Write a Book: Q&A with Author Carol Morgan” on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at NAHB HQ. This session will be followed by a 30-minute book signing next door at BuilderBooks.Morgan is also available to speak at associations, chamber of commerce or other business association meetings. Call 770-383-3360 or visit to learn more about creating a marketing strategy that fits your company comfortably.About Denim Marketing:Whether stonewashed, faded or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to meet each client's needs and niche. Established in 1999, the agency specializes in quality content for public relations, blogging, social media, email marketing, promotions, advertising and much more. Denim Marketing aims to be a go-to source for companies looking for a comfortable fit, strong relationships and results. Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at and following @DenimMarketing on social media.For more information, call 770-383-3360 or visit .

Carol L Morgan

Denim Marketing

+1 770-383-3360

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.