Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Sports Drink (TLS-946)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved sports drink that would offer essential vitamins to boost the immune system, enhance focus, rehydrate, and help maintain a healthy balance," said an inventor, from Seminole ̧ Fla., "so I invented the GATOR- POWER. My formula would serve as a viable alternative to traditional sports drinks and would contain less sodium."

The invention provides a newly formulated sports drink. In doing so, it would rehydrate the body. It also may help to boost the immune system, and it offers a delicious taste. The invention features a satisfying, healthy, and thirst-quenching formula that is easy to consume so it is ideal for health-conscious individuals, fitness enthusiasts, sports athletes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes and flavors.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-946, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

