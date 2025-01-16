2024 Tax Filing Season: Key Dates And Deadlines For Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tax Year 2024: Business Tax Forms Due January 31, 2025!

Avoid Penalties: File Your Information Returns and Payroll Tax Forms Before the Deadline

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the 2024 tax filing season is in full swing, businesses across the nation are reminded that key deadlines are fast approaching. The deadline to file information and payroll tax returns for Tax Year 2024, including 1099, W-2, and 94x forms, is January 31, 2025. With half the time already elapsed, now is the time for businesses to act to avoid penalties for late filing.Why Choose TaxZerone? TaxZerone offers businesses a seamless and efficient tax filing experience. With a robust set of features and dedicated support, TaxZerone ensures that businesses can meet their tax obligations with ease.Key Features of TaxZerone:1. Comprehensive Form Support: Supports all 1099 forms and corrections, Form W-2 and W-2C, all 94x forms and corrections, extension forms, nonprofit forms, and excise forms.2. Federal and State Filing: Offers support for both federal and state filings for 1099 and W-2 forms .3. Employment and Payroll Tax Forms : Supports Form 940, 941, 943, 944, and 945 for employment and payroll taxes.4. Bulk Upload and Filing Capability: Simplifies the handling of multiple filings with bulk upload features.5. Draft Saving: Save your forms in draft mode and resume editing anytime.6. Electronic Delivery Portal: Recipients and employees can securely access their forms via ZeroneVault, our secure portal.7. Record Keeping: Secure storage of forms for up to 7 years, ensuring compliance and easy access to historical data.8. Accounting Software Integrations: Easily import form data from QuickBooks Online and Xero.9. Schedule Filing: Complete your forms and schedule an e-filing date. Share forms with employees or recipients and make corrections until the scheduled date to minimize post-filing adjustments.10. Postal Mailing Support: Postal mailing services for delivering recipient copies.11. Comprehensive Support: Assistance via phone (English & Spanish), email, and chat throughout the filing process.Affordable PricingTaxZerone makes tax filing simple, secure, and affordable:💲1099/W-2 Forms: Starting at $2.49 per form, scaling down to $0.59 per form for larger volumes.💲Payroll Tax Forms (941 or 940): Just $6.99 per form.Avoid the Last-Minute RushFiling taxes can be stressful, especially when left to the last minute. TaxZerone urges businesses to avoid the last-minute rush and file their returns early. Filing early ensures sufficient time for data verification, reduces the chances of errors, and provides peace of mind well ahead of the deadline.Act Now!The tax season waits for no one! Don't wait until the last minute to file your W-2 and 1099 forms . Filing early ensures accuracy, compliance, and peace of mind. Take advantage of TaxZerone's user-friendly platform to simplify your tax filing process."Time is of the essence," says Alexia Zepeda, spokesperson at TaxZerone. "Don't wait until the last minute to file your year-end tax forms. TaxZerone makes the process simple, secure, and affordable. Start filing today and avoid potential penalties.".For More Information: Visit and start filing today.

Alexia Zepeda

TaxZerone LLC

+1 408-444-7120

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.