MFC Games Teams Up With Tinyrex To Revolutionize Social Casinos With Competitive Multiplayer Gaming

With the global social casino projected to surpass $11 billion in 2028, MFC Games is seizing the moment with a groundbreaking partnership. Teaming up with TinyRex Games, MFC Games is combining innovation and expertise to redefine the social casino experience. This collaboration will bring TinyRex's games to MFC Games' highly innovative and anticipated 2025 multiplayer-first social casino platform, Clash Casino.

Clash Casino is poised to set a new standard in iGaming by blending the thrill of competitive multiplayer gameplay with the thrill of reimagined classic casino experiences. Featuring real-time, multiplayer competition and social media, user network-driven mechanics, Clash Casino is designed to captivate a new generation of players and set the stage for the future of social casinos. The technologies developed for Clash Casino also hold the potential to power many innovative iGaming and Casino-based applications.

"Clash Casino isn't just another game-it's a leap forward for the social casino space and ultimately, the entire iGaming industry," explains Michael Lee, CEO of MFC Games. "By partnering with TinyRex, we're bringing our shared passion for innovation and a commitment to delivering gaming experiences as technologically groundbreaking as they are fun. Together, we're shaping the future of multiplayer-first social casinos."

Kenny Huang, Co-Founder of TinyRex Games, shared: "At TinyRex, we aim to redefine game design by moving beyond cookie-cutter approaches to create unique experiences for new audiences. This vision drives everything we do-from Cleopatra's Plinko, which dropped over one million balls within 48 hours of launch on Rushstreet Interactive (RSI), to our next-gen social sweeps games, reimagining casino gaming, and also our bold venture into Roblox's dynamic platform. Partnering with MFC Games is another major step towards our vision. We're confident Clash Casino will revolutionize social casinos for the next generation, and we're thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking journey."

This partnership reflects a shared mission to disrupt the status quo in iGaming, delivering bold, engaging experiences that connect players like never before. TinyRex's proven track record in driving player engagement, combined with MFC Games' vision for innovation, makes this collaboration a powerful step toward creating the future of social gaming.

MFC Games is a leading technology platform and iGaming developer, celebrated for Megafame Casino and its upcoming Clash Casino, a groundbreaking multiplayer social casino experience built for the next generation. With a world-class team driving innovation, MFC Games' focus is on delivering immersive experiences that connect players and make every day more fun.

TinyRex Games is a dynamic game studio focused on crafting unique Instant games for the next generation of social, sweeps and iGaming. Through creativity and innovation, TinyRex aims to deliver immersive, video game-inspired gameplay, while keeping the simple, tried-and-true gambling mechanic. TinyRex Games is proudly at the forefront of the iGaming evolution!

