Uveitis Market Set For Remarkable Growth By 2034, Says Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Uveitis Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Uveitis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Uveitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Uveitis, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Uveitis treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while delving into Uveitis symptoms and their impact on patients' quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Uveitis and examines the clinical trial landscape in-depth. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Uveitis treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Uveitis.

Some of the key insights of Uveitis Market Report:

. In 2022, there were approximately 1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis across the 7MM, as per DelveInsight analysis.

. The US reported around 378K diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis in 2022, making it the largest contributor, accounting for ~37.5% of the total 7MM cases, while Spain accounted for the least with ~7% of the share.

. In the US, noninfectious uveitis (NIU) cases were significantly higher than infectious uveitis (IU) cases, with nearly 344.6K NIU cases compared to 33.7K IU cases in 2022. These numbers are expected to grow due to rising infection rates.

. Within EU4 and the UK, anterior uveitis accounted for the highest number of cases (~203.4K), followed by posterior uveitis pan uveitis and intermediate uveitis in 2022. These figures are projected to increase during the forecast period.

. Japan reported approximately 214.9K diagnosed prevalent cases of Uveitis in 2022, including 8K HLA-B27-associated cases, 17.3K sarcoidosis cases, and 81.6K idiopathic cases, among others.

. The total Uveitis market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2022, with the US contributing the largest share (~USD 759M), followed by Japan and Germany.

. On September 23, 2024, Priovant Therapeutics announced the enrollment of the first patients in the Phase 3 CLARITY study evaluating brepocitinib for non-anterior NIU, with the FDA granting Fast Track Designation to expedite its development.

. Emerging therapies under investigation for Uveitis include TRS01, Licaminlimab (OCS-02), Vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179), OLUMIANT (baricitinib), EYS606, Izokibep, Brepocitinib, OCS-01, and others.

. Key players in the Uveitis treatment market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

. The current standard of care for Uveitis includes corticosteroids like YUTIQ/ILUVIEN, XIPERE for macular edema, immunosuppressants, biologics like HUMIRA, NSAIDs, and other supportive therapies.

Uveitis Overview:

Uveitis is a serious inflammatory condition impacting the uveal tract (iris, choroid, and ciliary body) and adjacent structures, such as the retina, cornea, and optic nerve. Often triggered by an immune response to infection, it is a leading cause of visual morbidity, contributing to 10–15% of global blindness cases. Uveitis affects individuals across all age groups, with its prevalence and forms varying by geography and patient demographics. Anterior uveitis is the most common form, comprising approximately 50% of cases, while posterior uveitis is the least prevalent, underscoring the diverse clinical spectrum of this sight-threatening disease.

Uveitis Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Uveitis market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

. Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis by Anatomical Location

. Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

Uveitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Uveitis drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Uveitis treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Uveitis drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Uveitis pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Uveitis treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Uveitis.

Uveitis Market Outlook:

Uveitis is a significant intraocular inflammatory condition often linked to visual impairment, blindness, and reduced quality of life, primarily affecting individuals in their most active and economically productive years. As a leading cause of preventable blindness, the disease remains critically underserved in terms of effective treatment options. Due to its variable presentation, timely and accurate diagnosis is crucial for selecting the appropriate treatment to control inflammation, achieve disease remission, and prevent long-term complications, including vision loss.

The treatment paradigm for uveitis begins with less aggressive therapies to manage inflammation and escalates to more intensive interventions based on disease severity, underlying conditions, and patient-specific factors. Balancing efficacy in disease control with potential side effects is vital, with treatment options including corticosteroids, immunomodulators, biologics, and surgery.

The current market is categorized into commonly used therapeutic classes, with slight variations in prescription patterns across the 7MM. Key drugs like YUTIQ/ILUVIEN, HUMIRA, and XIPERE dominate the forecast landscape. Emerging therapies from companies such as RG6179, TRS01, OCS-02, OCS-01, and EYS606 are in various stages of clinical development, reflecting renewed efforts to address unmet needs and improve the treatment landscape for uveitis.

Uveitis Market Drivers:

. The increasing prevalence of uveitis, particularly autoimmune-related uveitis, is driving demand for more advanced treatments and diagnostic tools to manage the condition effectively.

. The development and approval of new biologic therapies, including targeted treatments for uveitis, are providing more effective options, contributing to market growth.

Uveitis Market Barriers:

. The high cost of advanced therapies, including biologics, may limit access to treatment, particularly in lower-income regions, restricting market expansion.

. The potential for significant side effects from prolonged use of immunosuppressive drugs, such as corticosteroids, can limit their use and affect treatment adherence, presenting a barrier to market growth.

Scope of the Uveitis Market Report:

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Uveitis Companies: AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.

. Key Uveitis Therapies: TRS01, Licaminlimab (OCS-02), Vamikibart (RO720220/RG6179), OLUMIANT (baricitinib), EYS606, Izokibep, Brepocitinib, OCS-01, and others.

. Uveitis Therapeutic Assessment: Uveitis currently marketed, and Uveitis emerging therapies

. Uveitis Market Dynamics: Uveitis market drivers and Uveitis market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Uveitis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

