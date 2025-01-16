Askturing.Ai Announces AI-Powered Vertical Solutions Platform For SAAS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

San Diego Based Company Raises $1 Million

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AskTuring, a pioneering AI startup that actively supports vertical SaaS with patent-pending AI solutions, will be at TechCon SoCal on Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th in San Diego, CA.

AskTuring, founded by a team of successful serial entrepreneurs, technologists and vertical industry experts, has developed secure, private and customized AI-powered solutions for multiple businesses in various verticals.

"AskTuring helps businesses by providing them with the best of our proprietary AI tools to compete efficiently in their verticals," said serial entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of AskTuring, Neil Senturia.

Additional members of the team include co-founder and CMO Cheryl K. Goodman, co-founder and CRO Eyal Leeder, co-founder and CTO David Veillon and Executive Advisor Barbara Bry, who was on the founding management team of Provide Commerce / ProFlowers.

AskTuring Key Highlights:

3 AI Patents Pending

Solutions:

AskTuring offers tailored AI solutions for specific industry verticals, ensuring optimal performance and relevance

Security Focus:

Leveraging best-in-class security measures, AskTuring prioritizes data privacy and protection.

Funding Success:

The company, which started in summer of 2024 raised $1 Million in initial funding to accelerate their development and expansion and has several customers in multiple verticals.

AskTuring co-founder Cheryl K. Goodman is serving as the Chair of the AI Track at TechCon SoCal Conference, with AI programming spanning both days of the conference. Learn more at

To schedule time to meet the AskTuring team at the conference, email ...

Press can contact ...

Investors can contact ...

About AskTuring:

AskTuring's technology allows users to access and analyze proprietary data with unprecedented ease, efficiency and in the best of class secure way. Businesses are now seamlessly integrating with AskTuring, allowing them to unlock powerful insights and automate complex processes within their specific industry vertical while meeting the required compliance for their industries. To learn more about AskTuring or schedule a demo, visit . #Trust in Turing.

