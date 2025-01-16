Haryana To Take Elders From Underprivileged Families To Mahakumbh

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 16 (IANS) Senior citizens from underprivileged families will now be taken on a pilgrimage to the Mahakumbh Tirtha in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh at the expense of the Haryana government, it was announced on Thursday.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, the will facilitate the of citizens from all districts, an official statement said. Chief Nayab Singh Saini made this announcement while presiding over a meeting of Administrative Secretaries here, where he reviewed the achievements of the government in the first 100 days of governance.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, eligible elderly citizens aged 60 and above are already being sent to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla. The scheme also includes visits to Mata Vaishno Devi and Shirdi Sai Tirtha. Now, the scope of the scheme has been expanded to include the Mahakumbh Tirtha in Prayagraj, in addition to the existing destinations of Ayodhya, Vaishno Devi, and Shirdi.

The Chief Minister said during the first 100 days of the government, several significant steps have been taken for the development of all sectors, including agriculture, education, and health.

The Chief Minister also engaged in detailed discussions with officers to ensure the effective implementation of the government's public welfare agenda, both for the first 100 days and for the next five years.

The Chief Minister, while directing the officers, emphasised the importance of diligently implementing the 'Citizen Charter' in their respective departments.

He urged all officers to ensure the continuous updating of the CM Announcement Portal. In addition, he stressed that demand for works or applications received through Jan Samvad should be treated with utmost importance, and timely solutions must be provided.

The Chief Minister instructed all Administrative Secretaries to conduct surprise inspections within their respective departments to ensure that there are no delays in work related to public interest. He said all pending cases requiring personal hearings should be resolved at the earliest.